North and South Korea agree to ease tensions

Tensions have been high on the Korean peninsula after North and South Korea exchanged artillery fire over the demilitarization zone, and held a figurative shouting match over loudspeakers.

Now, both countries have agreed to ease tensions, with North Korea actually apologizing to its southern rival.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Armin Rosen.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.