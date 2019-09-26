An adventure travel company is opening an igloo hotel at the North Pole, but it will cost you $100,000 to stay there. Here's a look at the world's northernmost hotel.

Luxury Action The trip is only available in April.

Travel company Luxury Action, based in the Arctic and Nordic region, is offering a unique pop-up hotel experience: spending the night in a heated glass “igloo” at the North Pole.

The trip can only be taken in April, when the Arctic is accessible by helicopter.

At other times of the year, the igloos can be set up elsewhere on nearby Svalbard’s glacier.

But the adventure is neither for the faint of heart, nor the non-wealthy: The North Pole package starts at 95,000 euros (or about $US105,000) per person.

Starting in 2020, Scandinavian travel company Luxury Action will be offering a high-end, high-cost adventure: spending the night at the North Pole in a glass-ceilinged igloo.

The northernmost point in the world is inhospitable and inaccessible during most of the year, so the “North Pole Igloos” experience will only be available in April. The heated glass igloos, tested in “extreme arctic weather conditions,” take glamping to an entirely new level – they come complete with their own toilets, and the campsite has a camp manager, arctic wilderness guide, personal chef services, and a security team.

Of course, a trip like this doesn’t come cheap. You’ll have to shell out some serious cash to become one of the relatively few visitors to the Arctic.

North Pole Igloos is operated by Luxury Action, a travel company focusing in the Arctic and Nordic regions.

The company promises “high-end experiences and expeditions across the Arctic, Lapland, Finland, and the rest of the Nordic region, including Greenland and even the North Pole.”

The igloo hotel is set to launch in 2020 and will consist of 10 heated, igloo-shaped domes that allow visitors to sleep outside in the middle of the Arctic.

Since the world’s northernmost point is inaccessible during most of the year, the hotel will only be open for one month: April.

CNN reports that the North Pole can be reached by helicopter in April and by ship in June and July.

Janne Honkanen, the CEO and founder of Luxury Action, told Business Insider that the igloo accommodations, with en suite toilets and glass ceiling roofs, have been tested to ensure their safety in “extreme arctic weather conditions.”

“It is movable and sustainable, but still a little extreme. Depending on weather conditions, we move the heated glass igloos to the [safest] places around the arctic glacier,” Honkanen said.

But it doesn’t come cheap: The North Pole igloo set-up starts at 95,000 euros (or about $US105,000) per person.

This includes a two-night stay at a hotel in Svalbard (an archipelago roughly midway between mainland Norway and the North Pole and one of the last hospitable areas between the two), flights and transportation between Svalbard and the North Pole, a single night in a North Pole igloo, all meals, security, and a tour guide.

Honkanen told CNN that guests will take a two-hour helicopter ride to a North Pole ice camp from Svalbard after their two nights in the frontier town. From there, Luxury Action arranges transportation to the spot on the glacier where the igloos are set up.

Outside of April, the igloos can be set up elsewhere around the Arctic glacier. Those prices start at 48,000 euros (or about $US52,700) per person for a three-night stay.

According to CNN, only around 1,000 people make the Arctic trek to the North Pole annually — and it’s not exactly a walk in the park.

Luxury Action is aiming to make the once-in-a-lifetime excursion as relatively easy (and luxurious) as possible for travellers. “We provide all of the equipment,” Honkanen told CNN. “But you definitely need to have the spirit of an explorer or scientist.”

Honkanen, who says that the pop-up hotel is fully sustainable and poses no threat to the area, also hopes that travellers will help spread the word about the effects of climate change on the Arctic environment.

“We’re not just providing the experience, we want to spread the word on what’s happening,” he told CNN. “How the climate crisis affects local culture, local food, and the Arctic animals. We see the effects first hand. It’s transformative travel. We make a connection with the local people [in Svalbard].”

