HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Lake Tahoe Mansion On A Golf Course Can Be Yours For Under $12 Million

Photo: Vance Fox

A gorgeous North Lake Tahoe estate in the private neighbourhood of Martis Camp is on sale for $11.85 million.The California home spans more than 7,000 square feet, has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half baths.



The Martis Camp neighbourhood gives residents access to an 18-hole golf course and putting park, a “family barn” complete with pool, bowling alley, art loft, movie theatre, indoor basketball court, soda fountain, folk school, and outdoor performance amphitheater, and 26 miles of trails for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.

