HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Lake Tahoe Mansion On A Golf Course Can Be Yours For Under $12 Million

Meredith Galante
north lake tahoe, california, martis camp $11.85 million home

Photo: Vance Fox

A gorgeous North Lake Tahoe estate in the private neighbourhood of Martis Camp is on sale for $11.85 million.The California home spans more than 7,000 square feet, has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half baths.

The Martis Camp neighbourhood gives residents access to an 18-hole golf course and putting park, a “family barn” complete with pool, bowling alley, art loft, movie theatre, indoor basketball court, soda fountain, folk school, and outdoor performance amphitheater, and 26 miles of trails for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.

Welcome to Martis Camp.

The home boasts a curved copper roof, making this mountain retreat rather mod.

The custom mahogany windows span from floor to ceiling.

The roof is made of African Sapele wood.

The home has Indian Black limestone floors.

The wall is made of Truckee River watershed wood, backed with blue ostrich leather.

The bathrooms are a mix of natural stones and ceramic tile.

This room looks like a great place to take a nap.

Walk down to the master bedroom.

The master bedroom features a 2-sided fireplace.

The custom four-post bed has a hidden TV.

The master bathroom has slate walls, and rainforest marble sinks.

The natural wood theme carries over to the guest bedrooms.

The home is located off the first fairway of Tom Fazio golf course.

The home has 2,800 square feet of outdoor patio space.

Ward Young Architects built the home.

The estate looks magical in the snow.

Check out a warmer part of California.

DON'T MISS: A Party Mansion In Bel Air Is On Sale For $46 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.