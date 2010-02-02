North Korea's Recovery Plan: More Inspirational Appearances By Kim Jong-Il

Kim Jong-il has doubled the number of trips he makes to factories and power plants, up to 10 inspirational visits in January, according to Bloomberg.



Although a sign of Kim’s stable health, the news signifies North Korea’s increasing desperation in the face of UN sanctions related to the pursuit of nuclear weapons. The rogue state is also plagued by rampant inflation.

Total meltdown in North Korea would have little effect on the world economy, as the rogue state exports little beyond minerals to South Korea and the occasional weapons component and designer apparel.

But war brings many human and economic risks. Unfortunately, the cornered North Koreans have recently increased military posturing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.