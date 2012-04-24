You Have To See How North Korea Just Threatened The South

Photo: flikr/Joseph A Ferris III

North Korea has amped up its rhetoric against U.S. ally South Korea and warns it will blow the offending country to smithereens in a matter of minutes —”three or four” to be exact.The Associated Press reports the office of the Korean People’s Army’s Supreme Command released a statement today promising “special actions.. of our own style” to destroy the South. And apparently, it wants everyone to know that time is of the essence:



The North’s plans “will reduce all the rat-like groups and the bases for provocations to ashes in three or four minutes, (or) in much shorter time, by unprecedented peculiar means and methods of our own style.”

For its part, South Korea unveiled a brand-new missile last week capable of hitting targets anywhere within the North’s borders. Ashley Rowland at the Stars & Stripes reports officials announced the development of the long-range cruise missile to “set our people at ease.”

Last Thursday, the AFP reported the North Korean military said it would launch “satellites” — or disguised missiles — “one after another” in defiance of international condemnation “No matter how loudly the U.S. and Japanese reactionaries may cry and no matter how frantically the Lee Myung Bak (president of South Korea) group of rats my squeak.”

A South Korean defence ministry spokesperson told Rowland, “We are consistently preparing to defend ourselves against North Korean missile threats and provocations.” There are also 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, ready and waiting.

While South Korea is no stranger to blistering Northern threats, the Associated Press points out that today’s threat of “special actions” is unusual because it emphasises a very specific length of time.

But maybe the “three or four minutes” warning is just intended to keep the rest of the world speculating about North Korean military capability and its relevance, especially after its catastrophic failed rocket launch 10 days ago.

Now See Parts Of The USS Intrepid They Seal Off From The Public >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.