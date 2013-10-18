North Korea Releases Photos Of A Colourful New Water Park In Pyongyang

North Korea’s Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang appears to now be open, based on newly released (and undated) photos from North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency.

The images show people playing in the new water park with East Pyongyang visible in the background.

A completion ceremony was held on Tuesday for the park, which reportedly covers an area of 10.9 hectares, or roughly 27 acres.

Pictures surfaced back in September on Sky News of Kim Jong-Un visiting the uncompleted water park, and touring the slides, wading pools, and restaurant.

Kim was quoted by the Korean Central News Agency as saying: “The complex is being built by our own efforts, believing in our own strength. It is our structure which proves once again that when we are determined to do something, there is nothing impossible.”

North Korea’s leader is also rumoured to be building a theme park with replicas of Big Ben and Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

Below is North Korea’s new, colourful water park in Pyongyang.

Crowds of spectators gathered for the unveiling of the new park, according to pictures released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency.

In the background, you can see East Pyongyang on the bank of the River Taedong.

There’s an interior section of the park with wading pools and slides.

Here, spectators reach into the pool while a group of children play.

