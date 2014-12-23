North Korea's Internet Is Back Online After A Nine-Hour Outage From A Suspected Cyber Attack

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pictured not using the internet. Photo: Getty / File

North Korea’s internet service has been restored after a nine-hour outage that some suspect is in retaliation for its alleged role in the Sony hacking attack.

Dyn Research, an internet research firm, tweeted this chart showing the gap in North Korea’s connection to the rest of the world:

North Korea's Internet restored after 9 hour, 31 minute outage: pic.twitter.com/ZQ3IrRXbyn — Dyn Research (@DynResearch) December 23, 2014

Jim Cowie, Dyn’s chief scientist, said in a blog post that the outage had some of the hallmarks of a cyber attack. “A long pattern of up-and-down connectivity, followed by a total outage, seems consistent with a fragile network under external attack. But it’s also consistent with more common causes, such as power problems,” he said.

Impoverished North Korea suffers widespread infrastructure problems, including power outages.

Last week, US President Barack Obama said America would look at “proportional responses” following the attack on Sony, which led to a trove of internal emails being made public and led to the company wavering over whether it would release its movie The Interview, scheduled to be in US movie theatres on Christmas Day.

The US suspects North Korea of being behind the Sony attack because of some of the content of the movie, which makes fun of the hermit kingdom.

US officials refused to say if the US was behind the outage. “We aren’t going to discuss, you know, publicly operational details about the possible response options or comment on those kind of reports in anyway except to say that as we implement our responses, some will be seen, some may not be seen,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said.

Earlier today, North Korea issued a lengthy statement denying it was behind the Sony attack but praising the hackers and describing the US as an “ill-famed cesspool of injustice”.

