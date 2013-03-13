Don't Forget The Devastating Capability Of North Korea's Artillery

Gus Lubin, Geoffrey Ingersoll
mapoftheday korea

While North Korea’s rockets get attention, Kim Jong-Un grooms his artillery

He visited them just Monday, telling them they should be prepared to deal “deadly strikes.”

The last skirmish, in 2010, was an exchange of artillery from both sides, one fit to blot out the sun.

Those a bit closer to the action seem to think a skirmish is more likely after American exercises are over.

North Korea has the world's largest artillery force, with approximately 10,000 pieces in their arsenal.

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

And they're all aimed at Seoul

Most artillery sites won't reach Seoul ... but at least 17 larger guns will

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

NK also has mobile artillery sites

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

NK artillery site can be hard to detect, hidden in passive defence structures

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

These structures could include secret sites right on top of the DMZ

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

There's also an intricate web of tunnels through the DMZ

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

NK might lead with a barrage dropping right near training events on the DMZ

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Or try to immediately knock out missile defence

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

And try to set up for a nuclear attack, which the U.S. has vowed to stop

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Meanwhile, NK has interlocking lines of anti aircraft guns

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Behind these defenses, the hermit kingdom's capital of Pyongyang is a fortress

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Now get an up close and personal look at ...

