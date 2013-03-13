Don't Forget The Devastating Capability Of North Korea's Artillery

While North Korea’s rockets get attention, Kim Jong-Un grooms his artillery.



He visited them just Monday, telling them they should be prepared to deal “deadly strikes.”

The last skirmish, in 2010, was an exchange of artillery from both sides, one fit to blot out the sun.

Those a bit closer to the action seem to think a skirmish is more likely after American exercises are over.

