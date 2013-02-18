North Korea's Geriatric Air Force Is A Harmless Joke Straight Out Of The 60s

Can you really believe Korean People’s Army Air Force can reduce enemy to ashes?



They seem to believe it.

In the following video, personnel of the North Korean Air Force proudly affirm that they are in full readiness to attack and annihilate their enemies at one blow. Among them: U.S. and South Korea.

Unfortunately, based on their uniform, flight gear and aircraft, the following video looks like it was filmed in the ’60s or ’70s.

Obsolete Mig-21, Shenyang F-6 and more recent (still quite old) Su-25 and Mig-29 jets would not have an easy life against ROKAF F-16s and F-15s. Not to mention U.S. fighters and bombers.

