How North Koreans Discovered The News About Kim Jong-Un Executing His Uncle

North Korea has executed Jang Song-thaek, uncle of president Kim Jong-un, for treason.

David Guttenfelder, the AP’s chief Asia photographer, just Tweeted two Instagram photos showing North Koreans reading the news for the first time.

Check it out:

Noontime Pyongyang commuters push and jostle around hanging newspaper headlines to learn the fate of Jang Song Thaek pic.twitter.com/2miILOeeJ1

— David Guttenfelder (@dguttenfelder) December 13, 2013

