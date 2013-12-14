How North Koreans Discovered The News About Kim Jong-Un Executing His Uncle

North Korea has executed Jang Song-thaek, uncle of president Kim Jong-un, for treason.
David Guttenfelder, the AP’s chief Asia photographer, just Tweeted two Instagram photos showing North Koreans reading the news for the first time.
Check it out:
Noontime Pyongyang commuters push and jostle around hanging newspaper headlines to learn the fate of Jang Song Thaek pic.twitter.com/2miILOeeJ1
— David Guttenfelder (@dguttenfelder) December 13, 2013
