How North Koreans Discovered The News About Kim Jong-Un Executing His Uncle

Rob Wile

North Korea has executed Jang Song-thaek, uncle of president Kim Jong-un, for treason.

David Guttenfelder, the AP’s chief Asia photographer, just Tweeted two Instagram photos showing North Koreans reading the news for the first time.

Check it out:

