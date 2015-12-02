North Koreans are reportedly being ordered to copy Kim Jong Un's bizarre hairstyle

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an emergency meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Central Military Commission. Picture: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) release

In the latest bizarre news to come out of North Korea, citizens are reportedly being ordered to replicate leader Kim Jong Un’s “ambitious” hairstyle.

According to the Chosun Ilbo, sources in Pyongyang say men are being ordered by authorities to ensure their hair grows no longer than 2cm in length while replicating the supreme leader’s bizarre bouffant hair, which he debuted in February of this year, much to the shock and amusement of media around the world.

The reports have not been confirmed.

However, even though the legitimacy of the claims isn’t certain, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility considering that the isolated state released images of 28 “state-sanctioned” haircuts in 2013.

Kim’s hairstyle is clean-shaven on the back and sides, leaving a strip of hair perched atop of the leader’s head.

North Korea is apparently so serious about the enforced homage that university student monitors are “cutting off the hair of offenders,” the Chosun Ilbo reports.

It’s not just the men whose hair is being dictated, either. Women are allegedly being told to style their hair in a bob in homage to Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju.

Barbershops in Pyongyang are reportedly experiencing rushes of customers as citizens comply with the new guidelines.

Kim’s iconic hairdo is thought to be a tribute to his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, who sported a similar look and is considered the founding father of North Korea.

Kim Il Sung ruled from 1948-1972, a period that saw his country fight a brutal war with South Korea.

