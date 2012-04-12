North Korean University Has A Pretty Sweet Water Slide

Kim Il Sung University, in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang was founded in 1946.



But it wasn’t until 2009 that the university (the first in North Korea) got its own swim complex, built at the direction of Kim Jong Il.

There’s a pretty slick-looking water slide inside. Check out some recent photos from the AP, and a promo video we found.

Photo: AP Images

Photo: AP Images

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/atiu88

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/atiu88

And here’s Kim Jong Il touring the swim complex shortly after it opened:

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/atiu88

Now watch the video:



