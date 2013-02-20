North Korean Propaganda Video Shows Obama In Flames

In a video uploaded to North Korea’s official YouTube channel, President Barack Obama is shown with images of flames overlayed on top of him.



The video also shows American troops in flames and simulation of a nuclear device exploding.



NKNews has translated the text in the movie:

North Korea has succeeded in proceeding with this nuclear test despite the United States’ increasingly unfair bully activities against North Korea. That United States that has no respect to others nor appreciation to equality…

It is not incorrect to state that the United States strong hostility policy and endless violence toward North Korea in the past 70 years has helped North Korea become one of the world’s strongest military power states.

Words spoken by the United States, a country that uses the law of jungle as the law of survival for fitness, is meaningless. As a result, North Korea’s high level nuclear test conducted against American imperialist invaders is a nuclear deterrent that protects our sovereignty.

Thus, the United States has practically guided North Korea towards nuclear testing and therefore needs to be considered as an American virtue.

North Korea’s third underground nuclear test! Let it be known once more that this is strictly our practical counter-measure for North’s safety and to protect its sovereignty from the aggressors. It is also a solemn warning that time is no longer on the side of the United States.

The people are watching. America should answer.

The YouTube account has something of a history. Last month another video that was uploaded to the account showed a US city in flames, while another video appears to show a Gangnam Style-parody of South Korea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.