Check Out The Incredible Tractor Simulator Designed For North Korean School Children

In this Tuesday, April 3, 2012 photo, a North Korean student learns to drive a tractor on a computerized driving simulator at the Samjiyon Schoolchildren’s Palace in Samjiyon, North Korea. The facility was built for children to take part in after school programs in the arts, sciences, sports, computer and vocational training.

Photo: David Guttenfelder / AP Images

