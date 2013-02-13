North Korean State TV Blames America For Forcing Third Nuclear Test

North Korean state TV has — in a typically bombastic and cheerful style — confirmed it’s third successful nuclear test.



North Korean watching YouTube account stimmekoreas has translated the news broadcast, which takes broad swipes at the US.



Here’s the passage blaming the US:

The nuclear test was conducted as part of the practical countermeasure, to defend the security and sovereignty of the country to cope with the ferocious and hostile acts of the United States, which malignantly encroached upon the legitimate right of the peaceful satellite launch of the DPRK.

This appears to be a reference to US opposition to the North Korea’s satellite launch in December. While North Korea claimed to have only peaceful purposes, the satellite launch was suspected by many to actually be a test of a long-range ballistic missiles.

A video later posted to a North Korean government website apparently showing a US city decimated by a North Korean missiles did little to calm anyone’s nerves.



