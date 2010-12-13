North Korean State Media Announces Preparation For All-Out War

From the official media organ of the DPRK, word that the country is prepared for “all-out war” with its southern neighbour:



———

Pyongyang, December 11 (KCNA) — The war confab of the U.S. imperialists and the south Korean warmongers is, in fact, little short of a declaration of an all-out war aimed at the escalated skirmish, declared a spokesman for the National Peace Committee of Korea in a statement released on Saturday.

He went on to say:

The U.S. imperialists and the puppet warmongers held a meeting of the chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of south Korea and the U.S. in Seoul on December 8 at which they discussed a very dangerous war scenario calling on the puppet forces and the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces to mount a military attack on the DPRK under the pretext of “deterring provocation” of someone.

The U.S. imperialists openly approved the puppet forces′ plan to attack the DPRK by mobilizing all fighters and warships, etc. not bound to the existing “rules and regulations for battles,” touting “their right to self-defence.” They, at the same time, declared they would consider the proposal for supporting the puppet forces with “information about north Korea” and with “F-22 Raptors” advertised by them as the “most sophisticated fighters in the world” in case of a war between the north and the south of Korea.

This indicates that the U.S. is fully joining in the puppet forces′ moves for a war of aggression against the DPRK after throwing away the disguise of a hypocrite.

The puppet warmongers are behaving like mad dogs after facing resolute punishment by the Korean People′s Army for their reckless military provocations. They are going reckless, vociferating about “retaliation” and “punishment.”

The U.S. is zealously egging the puppet forces on to kick up military hysteria, dispatching its military brasshat to Seoul, reinforcing its armed forces for aggression, escalating war exercises and rounding off its “plan for limited war.”

It is as clear as a pikestaff that if the puppet army mobilizes all flying corps, warships and missiles for a war against the DPRK and the U.S. imperialists join them with latest military hardware involved, it will develop into an all-out war, not confined to a local war.

The above-said war confab made it clearer that the warship sinking case and the Yonphyong Island shelling incident cooked up by the puppet group and the U.S. imperialist warmongers were aimed at sparking off an all-out war.

It is ridiculous for the puppet group to talk about “right to self-defence” and the like as it is no more than war servants and colonial stooges of the U.S. Its outbursts are nothing but sheer sophism intended to cover up its military provocations and war moves.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula is inching close to the phase of an all-out war due to the reckless provocations of the U.S. imperialists and the puppet warmongers.

The prevailing situation reminds one of the eve of the past Korean War when the U.S. imperialists instigated the puppet forces to launch invasion of the DPRK.

Should an all-out war break out again on this land, it will never confine to the boundary of the peninsula.

The army and people of the DPRK are ready for both escalated war and an all-out war.

They will deal merciless retaliatory blows at the provocateurs and aggressors and blow up their citadels and bases and thus honorably defend the dignity and security of the nation.

The warmongers of south Korea and the U.S. imperialists had better behave themselves, bearing in mind that their ignition of a dangerous war will bring them nothing but self-destruction. -0-

