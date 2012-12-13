North Korean Officials Watched Their Successful Rocket Launch From This Bond Villain-Esque Command centre

North Korea’s successful rocket launch early this morning was watched by engineers and officials from a command centre that was suitably Bond-villain-esque.
North Korea Tech has more information on the command centre, which can be seen in satellite photos and appears to have been built between 2000 and 2005. International press were invited to the site earlier this year.
WATCH:
