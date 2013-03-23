New North Korean War Propaganda Is A Step Up From Previous endeavours

North Korea (DPRK) has released a new propaganda video which shows their army bombarding and then invading South Korea.



Unlike the previous war propaganda — one which even ripped footage from a popular video game — this one appears to have scenes that are fully produced, almost as if the DPRK got its film buffs involved.

On the other hand, standard DPRK staples like pictures of American targets followed by explosions still thread the propaganda piece. There’s also stock footage of South Korean small-arms training that the North co-opted in order to make the “battle” seem more realistic.

There’s also the standard line of boasts:

“Crack storm troops will occupy Seoul and other cities and take 150,000 US citizens as hostages.”

So in the end, it’s just another piece of North Korean fiction.

