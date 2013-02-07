YouTube Removes North Korean Nuclear Strike Video Over Call Of Duty Copyright

North Korea’s video has been removed from YouTube, evidently due to a copyright claim by Activision. The specific scenes depicting an attack on an American city seem to have been lifted directly from a cut-scene in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.The video is still available to watch via LiveLeak.



Meanwhile, Max Fisher of the Washington Post has provided its own version of the translated captions shown throughout the video:

A long time the World disrespected us and laughed about our Leaders.

That time is over now. The moment of Revenge has come. We won’t forget or forgive. Evil begets evil.

We tried to convince South Korea but they won’t hear.

Since we have Nuclear Weapons the world won’t laugh anymore. It’s only a question of time …

All around the world, there will be massive explosions. It will be The Revenge.

With nobody to guide them the people will break out into panic. Our Great Leader “Kim Jong Eun the 21st” has wonderful plans for this world after all. [Max here: I’m not sure what “the 21st” refers to. Kim is the third in his family’s line; his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, is depicted as the nation’s founder. Maybe this is meant as a reference to 21st century?]

The World is absolutely unprepared, we will come like a thief in the night.

Global stability unravels. By the time the show is over it will be far too late.

Rejoice, Korea, the End of the other Nations is near.

The Spirit of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung is with us to guide us with Strong Hand. The End is near.

Hail to our great Leader. It will be paradise.

Not only a Dream.

SEE ALSO: America is setting a dangerous precedent for the drone age >

SEE ALSO: Check out the Military & defence Facebook page for updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.