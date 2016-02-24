North Korea launched a very personal attack on South Korea's president

Getty In this handout image provided by the South Korean Presidential Blue House, South Korean President Park Geun-Hye weeps during an address to the nation about the sunken ferry Sewol at the presidential Blue House on May 19, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea

North Korea has further inflamed tensions with South Korea by calling its president Park Geun-Hye a “crazy old b — — — ,” in an article published in a state-controlled newspaper.

According to AFP, an article printed in the North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper also described Park as a “murderous devil.”

“This tailless crazy old b — — — called Park Geun-Hye is heaping further misery on our people, already suffering from the tragedy of division,” the article read, according to AFP.

The article was published in response to Park recently describing Kim Jong Un’s control over the North as an “extreme reign of terror.”

Tensions on the Korean peninsula were raised last month when the North claimed to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. Weeks later the totalitarian regime launched a satellite rocket, interpreted by the rest of the world as a test of a long-range missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

An industrial park that is jointly-run by North and South Korea was shut earlier this month following the satellite launch.

The park employed over 50,000 North Koreans and had been running since 2004.

South Korea claimed last week that Kim Jong Un had ordered preparations to begin for launching “terror” attacks on South Korean nationals.

In televised remarks, senior South Korean presidential official Kim Sung-Woo said North Korea’s spy agency has begun work to implement Kim Jong Un’s order to “muster anti-South terror capabilities that can pose a direct threat to our lives and security.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.