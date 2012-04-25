Out Of Nowhere, There Are Reports That North Korea Could Test Another Missile TONIGHT

Photo: AP

This could make for some drama in the skies.Just days after a total dud missile test launch, North Korea could be back at it.



NBC:

North Korea could carry out an underground test of a nuclear weapon as early as Tuesday night as the North’s reclusive leadership dramatically tries to up the stakes with the U.S. and the West, U.S. officials told NBC News.

U.S. officials say North Korea may already have an arsenal between 12 and a “few dozen” far more advanced weapons, many more than generally believed.

In recent days, North Korea has definitely cranked it up on the heated rhetoric and provocations.

We’ll be watching for developments.

