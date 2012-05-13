North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Has An Explosive Family Secret

Photo: (AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service)

If you’re at all interested in the strange and twisted path of North Korea’s leadership, this story from ABC News Australia is a bit fascinating.ABC reports documents recently unearthed in Tokyo appear to prove Kim Jong-Un, the North’s newest descendant in its one family dynasty, is not legally eligible to rule at all and that his lineage qualifies him more for a gulag than the presidential palace.



A bit of history:

Kim Jong-Un is the grandson of North Korea’s first ruler, Kim Il-Sung, who was raised by missionary parents forced to flee to Manchuria because of their anti-Japanese protesting. When Japan invaded Manchuria in 1931, Sung fought the Japanese in various guerrilla groups and in 1935 became a full member of the Northeast Anti-Japanese United Army. He was 23.

10 years later Stalin put Sung in charge of the new North Korean country where the leader carried his hatred of the Japanese with him throughout his reign. In 1972 Kim Il-Sung passed a law stating “Enemies of class, whoever they are, their seed must be eliminated through three generations.”

The law was aimed at weeding out those whose parents and grandparents had collaborated with the Japanese in any way by labelling them enemies of the state.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans were sent to prison camps for these crimes committed by their ancestors and it appears Kim Jong-Un should be one of them.

Today:

Japanese human rights activist Ken Kato says he found documents in the defence ministry archive in Tokyo that show Kim Jong-Un’s grandfather, Ko Gyon-tek, worked directly for the Japanese during World War II making uniforms at an Osake factory.

For that, Ko was locked up in a gulag, but not before he had a very beautiful daughter who married Kim Il-Sung’s son and succesor Kim Jong-Il. Together the pair had three children, the youngest of whom, Kim Jong-Un, now rules over North Korea.

From ABC:

The ABC has seen copies of the documents discovered by Ken Kato – documents which could destroy many myths in North Korea about the Kim dynasty.

“I want Kim Jong-un to realise he’s not at the top of North Korea’s class system but rather that he’s a member of the lowest class – the hostile class,” Mr Kato said.

Obviously, we haven’t seen the documents and it’s not likely this information would ever make it to the ears of the average North Korean, but in theory it could obviously raise problems with the succession.

If other party members want to use the information to upset Jong-Un’s reign, it would be a very useful card to play when they went to the North Korean military for support.

