North Korean Lady Soldiers Patrol In 4-Inch Platform Heels

An April 11 picture from North Korea (DPRK) shows female soldiers patrolling along the Yalu River in 4-inch platform heels.



Given that DRPK leader Kim Jong-un has South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. on high alert amid hints of a ballistic missile test and threats of nuclear war, this is a strange sight.

Usually the bizarre images coming out of the Hermit Kingdom come from propaganda videos, but sometimes we get shots like this and the one showing Kim’s logitech mouse.

Here’s what Maureen O’Connor at NY Mag had to say:

Among the many mysteries associated with North Korea’s military, “Why are they wearing high heels?” is perhaps the least important of all. But it’s still so mysterious: How much time do these women spend marching in heels? Do they have special techniques for dealing with blisters? Are their platform heels standard-issue? (The woman in the middle appears to be wearing a different style than the other two.) The products of border bribes? What about the scrunchies on their ponytails?

