North Korean Kids Dance With Smiling Rocket To Celebrate Lunar New Year

Americans have Barney the dancing dinosaur, North Koreans have the dancing smiling Taepo-Dong II rocket.



Yes, during North Korea’s lunar year celebration, Feb. 10, kids danced with the DPRK’s newest, most successful rocket. It makes sense to celebrate too, the Pentagon recently subtly admitted that the DPRK could in fact reach American soil.

[h/t Kalashnikitty]

Photo: via 47News

