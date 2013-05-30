Let's Study! North Korea's 5-Girl Pop Band Pushes Racy Propaganda On The People

North Korea’s girl band The Moranbong Girls aren’t going to rival South Korean K-Pop anytime soon, but they’re still briefly entertaining to watch … in a somewhat dark, hermit kingdomy type way.

Their hits include: “Do prosper, the age of the workers party!” — “Let’s Study” — and “If the mother party wishes … “

Telegraph’s Tim Stanley quips they’re “5 girls who just want to have state-sanctioned fun.”

From Telegraph:

The Moranbong girls are not what you’d expect from an unfashionably totalitarian regime where grey is the new grey. Their skirts are short, the hair is trendy, the music danceable. It could just about pass as a Eurovision entry from Azerbaijan.

