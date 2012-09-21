Even North Korea Is Making 'Gangnam Style' Videos

North Korea apparently just payed homage to its cultural and political rival south of the 38th parallel, releasing a “Gangnam fever” style video on the official government website Uriminzokkiri.



“Gangnam Style” is a highly successful pop video by the South Korean rapper PSY. It’s become a huge international hit, even though it was designed to mock the stylings of residents of Gangnam, a wealthy district of Seoul.

North Korea’s parody of “Gangnam Style” appears to have a different target, however, aiming at South Korean politician rather than Seoul street style. For those of you who don’t speak Korean, here’s how CNN’s K.J. Kwon and Jethro Mullen describe the video:

The North Korean video starts with a picture showing a person apparently in the midst of performing the world famous horse dance from “Gangnam Style.” The face stuck on the dancing figure is that of Park Geun-hye, the candidate for the governing Saenuri Party in the upcoming South Korean presidential election.

The video goes on to mockingly evoke Park’s support for the past actions of her father, Park Jung-hee, South Korea’s former dictator whose legacy still divides the nation.

While the video is (strangely) not available on North Korea’s official YouTube account yet, we found another rip of the video which is embedded below.



WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

