North Korean 'Earthquake' Happened On Nuclear Test Road

Photo: Google Maps

The epicentre of the North Korean earthquake, which looks strangely like a nuclear explosion, was located at the end of “Nuclear Test Road.”This is in the same vicinity of previous nuclear tests, in 2006 and 2009.



Check out the Google map for yourself here. The location estimates came from the USGS, which first detected the seismic activity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.