North Korean boats full of corpses keep showing up in Japan

Dozens of corpse-filled fishing boats drift by Japan every year.

Since late October alone, 11 of these boats have washed up on Japan’s shores, and 145 have drifted by between 2013 and 2014.

Many of the boats carry North Korean signs, as well as fishing equipment. North Korean defectors blame Kim Jong Un, as he makes fishermen fill demanding quotas, which force them to take their rickety boats into increasingly dangerous waters.

Meanwhile, North Korea puts out propaganda videos about their fishing industry.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller

