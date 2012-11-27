A North Korean Assassin Was Caught With These Lethal Pens And Flashlights

When South Korean officials arrested a North Korean spy last year, they found he was armed with only two pens and a flashlight.



Turns out, the spy was sent to Seoul with the objective of assassinating an anti-Pyongyang activist using said pens and flashlight.

One of the pens has a hidden needle filled with poison that, as a South Korean “investigation official” told CNN, would “cause muscle paralysis very quickly, which would lead to suffocation and death.”

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

The second pen can shoot a bullet filled with the same muscle paralysis-causing poison. The bullet from this pen is powerful enough to penetrate skin.

Photo: CNN

And the flashlight is basically a handgun capable of shooting three bullets.

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

While we’re used to seeing deadly weapons pose as everyday gadgets in James Bond and Mission Impossible films, it’s pretty nifty — and scary at the same time — knowing these types of weapons exist in real life.

Watch below to learn more about the poison pens and flashlight gun found on a North Korean assassin:



