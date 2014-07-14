A Bunch Of News Sites Fell For This Parody Video Of North Korea Beating Everyone In The World Cup

Youtube/Korea News Backup No, the fans are not cheering on Kim Jong-un.

A big problem with any news coming out of North Korea is that it’s so hard to verify, since reports come from the land of endless propaganda and secrecy.

A perfect example is in a media report thought to be from the regime which is completely false, but that hasn’t stopped some news sites from falling for it, including the U.K. Metro, Mirror, and the Toronto Sun (Some have updated their stories after realising the error).

Showing what appears to be a state-run media report uploaded to YouTube by “Korea News Backup,” the parody video tells citizens inside the Hermit Kingdom that not only did their team whoop Japan, the U.S., and China in the World Cup, but they are headed to the finals against Portugal.

Brooks Peck at Yahoo Sports writes:

Though this is all clearly nonsense, it doesn’t appear to be North Korean nonsense. The news anchor’s voice doesn’t match up with her lips and, according to Reddit user “crnprdian,” the voiceover’s dialect is all wrong. Then there’s also the fact that most of the 2014 World Cup’s matches are being broadcast in North Korea, albeit on a 24-35 hour delay, so the country’s residents are aware of what is actually happening in the tournament.

North Korea did not qualify for this year’s World Cup tournament, so residents there who have televisions will be watching Germany vs. Argentina in the finals like everyone else.

Here’s the video:

