North Korea army has announced that it hasĀ



gotten the final approvalĀ necessary to launch nuclear weapons on U.S. targets.This announcement follows Secretary of defence Hagel’s announcement of the placement of missile defence batteries in Guam.

(Src: Yonhap News Agency)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.