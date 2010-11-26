North Korea Warns Of War As More Artillery Fire Is Reported

More fears out of Korea this evening…



NYT:

The sound of distant artillery fire from within North Korea on Friday rattled nerves on an island bombarded by the North earlier this week, as North Korean media warned the planned deployment of an American aircraft carrier was pushing the region closer to war.

Overnight it was ugly in Asia. Shanghai fell a bit less than 1%. The KOSPI did too:

