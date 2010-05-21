North Korea Warns ANY Retaliation For The Cheonan Will Lead To All-Out War

South Korea formally accused North Korea yesterday of torpedoing the Cheonan, after two months of pussyfoot investigations and diplomacy.



North Korea responded with more denials and counter-accusations (e.g. blaming the attack on friendly fire from the US) and this time threatened that “any retaliation would lead to an all-out war,” according to Global Times.

Kim Jong-il is playing this poker hand ruthlessly. His adversary Lee Myung-bak has already announced that retaliations would be limited to a ban on imports of sand and fish and would involve no military action.

Now war seems unlikely and sanctions may be off the table. What that means is that South Korea has a parasite problem.

Here’s What You Need To Know About The South Korea Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.