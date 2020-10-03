North Korea offers 'warm' condolence to Trump and wishes him a 'full recovery' after contracting COVID-19

Getty President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered his “warm” condolences to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I extend my condolences to you and your family,” Kim said in a message, according to North Korean propaganda outlet KCNA. “I sincerely wish you and the First Lady a full recovery as soon as possible.”

Trump and Melania were diagnosed with the coronavirus early on Friday morning, shortly after it became public that White House counselor Hope Hicks, a close adviser, tested positive earlier this week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered his “warm” condolences to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the regime’s state-run propaganda outlet.

“I extend my condolences to you and your family,” Kim said in a message, according to North Korean propaganda outlet KCNA. “I sincerely wish you and the First Lady a full recovery as soon as possible.”

“You will get through it,” Kim added.

Trump attended two summits with Kim in Singapore and Vietnam and became the first sitting US president to cross the North Korean border. The two have also exchanged letters of mutual appreciation, as well as fiery threats, throughout their tenures.

Despite their statements of appreciation, the US has yet to break ground in preventing North Korea from producing fissile material. No formal agreements were made that explicitly prohibited North Korea from testing nuclear weapons or long-range ballistic missiles.

Kim’s message comes hours after Trump and Melania were diagnosed with the coronavirus early on Friday morning, shortly after it became public that White House counselor Hope Hicks, a close adviser, tested positive earlier this week. Hicks, a member of Trump’s inner circle, was with the president throughout his travels this week, including on an Air Force One flight to the first presidential debate against Biden on Tuesday.

Trump was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Maryland on Friday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House added that he was not in serious condition. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

Trump recorded a video at the White House prior to his trip to Walter Reed, thanking “everybody for the tremendous support.”

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in the video. “The first lady is doing very well.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.