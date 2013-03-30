ANALYST: This North Korean War Declaration Could Give Markets A Shake And Boost The Dollar

And we have our first analyst comment on the news that North Korea says it’s in a state of “war” now with South Korea.



It comes from SocGen’s Sebastien Galy, who sends his ultra-quick missive:

Technically the two countries have been at war just stopped fighting, but in the game of rhetoric it feels a bit like closing the door behind you. Should give the USD a bid and shake some positions if it is anything close to meaning significant action. A butterfly flapping through the minefields.

For more on the developments, follow along here.

