North Korea Vows Nuclear Response If US-Seoul Drills Happen This Weekend

Every time you think things are cooling down in Korea, Kim Jong-il ups the insanity. Now if US naval exercises happen this weekend, North Korea will counter with “powerful nuclear deterrence.”



Reuters:

“The army and people of the (North) will legitimately counter with their powerful nuclear deterrence the largest-ever nuclear war exercises,” the commission said in a statement carried by the country’s official Korean Central News Agency.

Since America won’t back down now, expect Kim Jong-il to explode some nukes off the coast of South Korea (causing who knows what tidal waves) or something else scary. The man is about to retire or die, so he’s got nothing to lose.

Read here for more on how the US state department bungled its response to the Cheonan attack, failing to recruit the local hegemon, China.

See also: How North Korean Artillery Could Level Seoul In Two Hours

