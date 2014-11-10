North Korea Video Shows The Insane Training Its Body Guards Endure

You have to be able to withstand insane physical tests just to train as a body guard for North Korea’s regime.

Propoganda video from the secretive country shows just how gruelling this training regimen is. Recruits have to smash their heads through tile, get hit in the stomach repeatedly with a mallet, and complete other painful-looking tasks.

A man who says he served as a body guard to late North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il for 10 years before he rose to power as the country’s leader talked to CNN about what boot camp was like.

Lee Young-guk said the training is meant to engender loyalty, since the guards will eventually be tasked with protecting North Korea’s elite.

There’s also plenty of anti-American indoctrination.

“A hand gun doesn’t win a war,” Lee said. “Tae Kwon Do serves nothing but the spirit. It’s being used to develop loyalty. They’re trying to make them think that by training like this, they can beat the US military.” Recruits were also reportedly brainwashed into believing that Kim was a god, Lee said.

Kim Jong Il’s son, Kim Jong Un, now runs the country. They both have reputations for ruthlessness, and for not hesitating to kill off their enemies — whether real or perceived.

Here’s what body guard trainees are expected to go through:

They have to withstand being beaten in the stomach with a mallet:

They have to break blocks with their heads:

They also have blocks broken over them:

And have their hands smashed:

Check out the full video below:

