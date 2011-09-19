South Korean Military Report Doesn't Mention The North Tows Rockets With Farm Tractors

Photo: Joonganag

Conservative South Korean newspaper Joongang Ilbo is circulating this North Korean picture, probably taken at a September 9 military parade.The photo coincides with a report by the South Korean military released Sunday that says North Korea has increased its number of tanks and gunners over the past decade, while South Korea has decreased its arsenal of fighter jets and ships.



South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say North Korea added about 300 tanks, 1,200 artillery guns, and more troops over the past decade — noting financial difficulties haven’t stopped the North from expanding militarily.

The report goes on to mention South Korea’s fighter jets are outdated, and its troop numbers fell from 690,000 to 650,000 since 200.

The North now has 1.19 million troops.

