North Korea Threatens "Unprecedented Nuclear Strikes" On America

In case you forgot, North Korea does have nuclear weapons and its leader is a deified sociopath and its economy is crumbling.



The totalitarian state gave a more vocal than normal threat today, following reports that the U.S. and South Korea were preparing for instability that will occur if Kim Jong-il dies.

“Those who seek to bring down the system in the (North), whether they play a main role or a passive role, will fall victim to the unprecedented nuclear strikes of the invincible army,” North Korea’s military said in comments carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

