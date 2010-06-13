North Korea Threatens To Turn Seoul Into A "Sea Of Flame"

South Korea is carrying on plans to install propaganda loudspeakers at the border to bombard the impoverished North Koreans with facts about life on the other side, according to JoongAng Daily. In direct response, North Korean central command released this scary statement:

From a military point of view that a psychological warfare is one of the basic operational forms for carrying out a war, the installing of such means for the above-said warfare is a direct declaration of a war against the DPRK,” the General Staff said.

“It should bear in mind that the military retaliation of the DPRK is a merciless strike foreseeing even the turn of Seoul, the stronghold of the group of traitors, into a sea of flame,” it warned.

Before you panic, however, check out the even bigger headline from today’s JoongAng Daily: South Korea Slams Greece 2-0 In Group B Opener.

Does this constitute a good news day for Asia’s hottest emerging market? Perhaps it signifies the South Koreans are as sceptical of war as we are — even as rhetoric and brinkmanship continues to escalate. By the way, N.K. and S.K. could meet in an explosive World Cup semi finals, though it’s unlikely either team will make it past the first round.

