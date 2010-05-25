The Next Stage Of Brinkmanship: North Korea Threatens To Destroy Loudspeakers Aimed At The DMZ

Next in Korean brinkmanship: a dispute over propaganda loudspeakers aimed at the DMZ.



Lee Myung-bak’s retaliation package includes a resumption of “psychological warfare”:

JoongAng Daily:

The propaganda messages – entitled “The Sound of Freedom” – will be played from dozens of loudspeakers to be set up near the military demarcation line, and work to install the speakers will begin this month.

South Korean military officials say the messages can be heard up to 24 kilometers (15 miles) into North Korea in the quiet of the night.

A North Korean military officer threatened to fire on any equipment used to deliver an anti-North Korean message, according to JoongAng Daily. To which South Korea defence Minister Kim Tay-young said there would be “no other choice than to strike back immediately.”

Most Koreans do not want war. There are no jingoistic editorials today in Chosun Ilbo — a conservative newspaper that was outspoken during the Cheonan investigation.

