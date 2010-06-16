North Korea Threatens Military Retaliation Over Possible UN Censure

While the North Korean squad played beautifully against Brazil today, North Korean ambassadors are refusing to back down a single inch over accusations of an attack on a South Korean ship.



Ambassador Sin Son Ho said today at the UN if there is any international action, then he will lose his job… and DPRK armed forces will respond appropriately.

Ria Novostia:

“I am a diplomat and I have no weapons. And if the Security Council adopts a document that is directed against us, that condemns us, I personally will not do anything,” Sin Son Ho told a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

“However, our armed forces will take appropriate measures. If the Security Council takes any action, I will lose my job. But then our armed forces will have a job to do,” he added.

When asked if this job would involve the use of an atomic weapon, Sin said Pyongyang regarded its nuclear arsenal as “a means of deterrence.”

