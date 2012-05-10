WATCH: This Is The North Korean Theme Park Kim Jong Un Called 'Pathetic'

Kim Jong Un recently took a trip to a North Korean theme park, Mangyongdae Funfair, The Telegraph reports, and in comments broadcast on state television, the young ruler offered an unusually damning opinion on the park.



“Pathetic” he said as he noticed a damaged path near a Viking-themed ride. He also pointed out peeling paint and faults with a rollercoaster.

“I had no idea the park could be so pitiful,” Kim reportedly said.

Apparently the fate of the park is so important that Kim now has a vice-marshal in the People’s Army in charge of the renovation.

We found this promotional footage from the park online. It doesn’t look that bad, but perhaps we have low standards.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

