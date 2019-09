Photo: ap

Good news from the Korean Peninsula…According to Yonhap, South Korea has accepted an offer from North Korea to hold military talks, and prepare for talks at other levels of government as well.



Obviously talk is just talk, but compared to where the two sides were a couple of months ago, this is welcome.

