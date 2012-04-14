North Korea Is Trying To Forget About That Disastrous Missile Fail By Unveiling These Two Enormous Statues

Photo: AP

North Korean media has officially acknowledged its disastrous missile launch this morning, the AP reports.However, the incident appears to have received little attention in the country, where state media has been focused on the unveiling of two enormous new statues in Pyongyang.



Despite the quiet in North Korea, international observers have noted the incident could be seriously embarrassing for new leader Kim Jong Un — and the world is waiting to see how he reacts.

