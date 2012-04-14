North Korea Is Trying To Forget About That Disastrous Missile Fail By Unveiling These Two Enormous Statues

Adam Taylor
North Korea Statues

Photo: AP

North Korean media has officially acknowledged its disastrous missile launch this morning, the AP reports.However, the incident appears to have received little attention in the country, where state media has been focused on the unveiling of two enormous new statues in Pyongyang.

Despite the quiet in North Korea, international observers have noted the incident could be seriously embarrassing for new leader Kim Jong Un — and the world is waiting to see how he reacts.

The statues of Kim Il Sung (left) and Kim Jong Il were unveiled earlier today.

Kim Jong Un was in attendance. So far he has not commented on the missile failure.

State media, however, said that the missile ''failed to enter its preset orbit.''

Check out the size of the crowd in this screenshot from KRT TV.

The official state channel also gives a good impression of the huge size of the statues.

The two statues were unveiled as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung.

The rocket launch, which North Korea claimed was for a weather satellite, was also in his honour.

However the international community was concerned that the missile could be used to launch a nuclear warhead.

How Kim Jong Il will react to the failure remains to be seen...

