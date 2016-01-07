Here's North Korea's full statement on its 'miniature' hydrogen bomb test last night

After reports of an earthquake in North Korea last night by the USGS, the Korean Central News Agency has confirmed a successful test of a nuclear bomb by the country in a statement.

Here’s the full statement from North Korea’s government, which we saw first at Vox:

Pyongyang, January 6 (KCNA) — The successful first H-bomb test has lashed all the servicepersons of the DPRK into a great joy.

Men and officers of the Korean People’s Army have termed the successful test a thrilling warning of the DPRK to the U.S-led hostile forces engaged in nuclear threat and blackmail.

The present grave reality teaches again the immovable truth that one’s destiny should be defended by one’s own efforts, they have stressed, saying in union that the test fully reflected the iron will of the invincible Paektusan army.

A KPA officer told KCNA: There is a Korean saying “Be like a tiger who has grown wings”.

This saying is quite fit for our revolutionary armed forces reliably defending the nation’s sovereignty and dignity, as they can now get equipped with H-bombs as well as powerful nukes.

The U.S. imperialists have steadily escalated the situation of the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war, defying the DPRK’s just proposal for conclusion of a peace treaty aimed to ensure the regional and global peace.

Such impudent deeds made them face fatal results like today.

The more frantic the hostile forces get in their moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK, the stronger its nuclear deterrent will grow, bringing them to deathbed repentance.”