Here's North Korea's full statement on its 'miniature' hydrogen bomb test last night

After reports of an earthquake in North Korea last night by the USGS, the Korean Central News Agency has confirmed a successful test of a nuclear bomb by the country in a statement.
Here’s the full statement from North Korea’s government, which we saw first at Vox:
Pyongyang, January 6 (KCNA) — The successful first H-bomb test has lashed all the servicepersons of the DPRK into a great joy.
Men and officers of the Korean People’s Army have termed the successful test a thrilling warning of the DPRK to the U.S-led hostile forces engaged in nuclear threat and blackmail.
The present grave reality teaches again the immovable truth that one’s destiny should be defended by one’s own efforts, they have stressed, saying in union that the test fully reflected the iron will of the invincible Paektusan army.
A KPA officer told KCNA: There is a Korean saying “Be like a tiger who has grown wings”.
This saying is quite fit for our revolutionary armed forces reliably defending the nation’s sovereignty and dignity, as they can now get equipped with H-bombs as well as powerful nukes.
The U.S. imperialists have steadily escalated the situation of the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war, defying the DPRK’s just proposal for conclusion of a peace treaty aimed to ensure the regional and global peace.
Such impudent deeds made them face fatal results like today.
The more frantic the hostile forces get in their moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK, the stronger its nuclear deterrent will grow, bringing them to deathbed repentance.”
In another statement on North Korean TV, reported by The Guardian, the country claimed the bomb is a “miniaturised hydrogen bomb“, which they say is more powerful than an atomic bomb.
“If it’s true, it means they have made something smaller scale, capable of being put onto a missile, said John Carlson, the former head of the Australian Safeguards and Non-Proliferation Office, told.The Guardian.
But, according to The Guardian, experts are saying that evidence suggests the bomb was likely a uranium or plutonium device.
Yang Uk, a senior research fellow at the Korea Defence and Security Forum, told The Guardian: “Given the scale it is hard to believe this is a real hydrogen bomb. They could have tested some middle stage kind (of device) between an A-bomb and H-bomb, but unless they come up with any clear evidence, it is difficult to trust their claim.”
