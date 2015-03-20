North Koreans are going crazy over this Pyongyang restaurant serving subsidized noodles

The North Korean Okyru Restaurant specialises in a national comfort food, Pyongyang cold noodles. In addition to serving up the beloved dish, the restaurant performs a public service by providing meals to citizens and visitors with subsidized bowls of noodles.

