North Koreans are going crazy over this Pyongyang restaurant serving subsidized noodles

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

The North Korean Okyru Restaurant specialises in a national comfort food, Pyongyang cold noodles. In addition to serving up the beloved dish, the restaurant performs a public service by providing meals to citizens and visitors with subsidized bowls of noodles.

