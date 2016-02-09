North Korea's space agency's logo means nothing -- literally

On the heels of last month’s purported hydrogen bomb test, North Korea maintains it has a sovereign right to pursue a space program — which is why the rogue nation claims it launched a long-range rocket on Saturday.

The “complete success” of the

Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite, which was named after late leader Kim Jong Il, follows years of botched space launches.

North Korea’s last long-range rocket test was in 2012, when the isolated regime blasted a communications satellite into space — which experts still have yet to detect any signals from.

North Korea’s space ambitions are organised and executed by its National Aerospace Development Administration — NADA for short.

In 2014, the state-run news service showed off NADA’s logo and described it as a representation of the agency’s “character, mission, position, and development prospect,” Space.com reports.

Of course, there’s no mention of the striking similarities between the NADA and NASA logos — both with blue globes, white lettering, stars, and swooshed rings.

Furthermore, the acronym NADA is a bit of ironic commentary on the comparison between the two space agencies seeing as NASA has put a man on the moon and launched revolutionary satellites, among other accomplishments.

Also, NADA means “nothing” in Spanish and Portuguese.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.