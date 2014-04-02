The New Logo For North Korea's Space Agency Looks Quite Familiar

North Korea’s space agency has revealed its new logo, and it looks very similar to the logo of NASA.

The National Aerospace Development Administration, or NADA, showed off its new logo on state-run media, explaining it as a “symbol of a formal proof of the nature and mission” of the agency, according to the Rodong Sinmun.

Here’s how Korea Central News Agency explained it:

The emblem of the NADA was recently instituted, which represents its character, mission, position and development prospects. Seen in the lower part of the globe-shaped dark blue emblem are white-coloured letters “Kukgaujugaebalkuk” (National Aerospace Development Administration) in Korean and in its upper part light blue-coloured letters “DPRK” with the Great Bear above them. Printed in its middle are white-coloured letters “NADA” in English.

Of course, there’s no mention of the striking similarities between the NADA and NASA logos — both with blue globes, white lettering, and swooshed rings.

Furthermore, the acronym NADA is a bit of ironic commentary on the comparison between the two space agencies seeing as North Korea has only successfully launch one satellite — and experts have not picked up any signals from it.

NASA, on the other hand, put a man on the moon in 1969 and launched a series of revolutionary satellites that systematically photograph the surface of the Earth from space in 1972.

