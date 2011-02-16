New Satellite Imagery Reveals A Completed Launch Site In North Korea

Satellite analysis by Global Security reveals a completed space launch site in the mountains of North Korea, according to VOA News.



A space launch site constitutes a sophisticated station, which could be converted easily into an ICBM launch site.

Photo: Photo – DigitalGlobe and Globalsecurity.org

North Korea has been building this site over a decade, according to Global Security.

Photo: Photo – DigitalGlobe and Globalsecurity.org

Don’t Miss: Military Projections Of The Devastating North Korean Artillery

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.