New Satellite Imagery Reveals A Completed Launch Site In North Korea

Satellite analysis by Global Security reveals a completed space launch site in the mountains of North Korea, according to VOA News.
A space launch site constitutes a sophisticated station, which could be converted easily into an ICBM launch site.
Photo: Photo – DigitalGlobe and Globalsecurity.org
North Korea has been building this site over a decade, according to Global Security.
Photo: Photo – DigitalGlobe and Globalsecurity.org
